Life of a New Midwife: The Heart of Healing

About Author:

Nubia Earth Martin holds a master’s degree in midwifery from SUNY Downstate Medical Center. Nubia is a childbirth educator, doula, and lactation consultant and, as a lifelong resident of Yonkers, New York, she is devoted to the health and wellness of the women and families in her community. Nubia and her husband, Bentley, live in Yonkers with their five children. Visit her website: birthfromtheearth.vpweb.com.