Midwifery Today > Issue 134 > Letter to My Soon-to-be Parents—As We Negotiate These Unusual Times….

Photo by Kelly Sikkema

Letter to My Soon-to-be Parents—As We Negotiate These Unusual Times….

by | April 24, 2020
Each day is one day closer to your meeting your baby—how exciting! We all want to do whatever we can to make it the safest, calmest, and most wonderful time it can be.
This post is only available to members. To purchase an online membership, go here.
If you are already an online member login here.

About Author: Nancy Wainer

Nancy Wainer, CPM, has been a midwife for 23 years and involved in birth for much longer. She co-founded the first cesarean awareness and prevention organization in the world and coined the term VBAC. Her landmark book, Silent Knife: Cesarean Prevention and VBAC, won an award for the best book in the field of health and medicine. She attends births, trains student midwives, and is currently working diligently on her third book, Birthquake! A Childbirth Book for Strong Women and Women Who Want to Be Strong.

View all posts by

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!