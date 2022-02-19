Photo by Kristine Cinate
Let There Be Life! Momnibus and the Birth Revolution
Momnibus derives its name from omnibus where a number of bills, usually about the same topic, are packaged together into one large bill. The California Momnibus Act is designed, among other things, to collect and study data around infant and maternal mortality and to help reduce maternal and infant mortality, especially among Black and Indigenous women.
About Author: Diana Paul
Diana Paul gave birth to all three of her children at home. Her husband was “midwife” for the first two and Peggy Vincent for the third. She practiced as a midwife for 10 years and then picked up her camera, filmed births and started the non-profit, Love Delivers. She is the producer of Birth Day, Attending Birth, Miss Margaret, Five Countries, Six Births, Seven Babies, and several custom videos.
View all posts by Diana Paul