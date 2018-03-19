Learning to Trust Birth through Continuity of Care

by March 19, 2018

Continuity of care, with the same care provider, can dramatically improve a woman’s pregnancy and birth experience, her recovery, and her ability to successfully process her birth journey. Deep bonds of empathy, mutual respect, and emotional safety can develop between the birthing woman and her birth attendant. These qualities, though rarely measured, enable and empower a woman to delve into the depths of her strength, self-reliance, and independence. This care-giving-and-receiving relationship, founded on trust and honesty, is an ideal model. It is profoundly satisfying, as a care provider, to experience what it means to be “with woman.” When we emphasize the importance of being present with a client—connecting, listening, and relating—we promote quality relationships and focus on key concepts in the context of a positive birth experience.

About Author: Meredith BenZion

Meredith BenZion, LM, also known by her Hebrew name Chavah Meira, lives with her husband and four children in the tiny village of Safed in the north of Israel. Originally from California, she has been a midwife and doula for nearly two decades. Meredith also serves hundreds of women worldwide through her online midwifery resource, askamidwifeisrael.com.

