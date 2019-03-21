Labor Wisdom: First Stage



If you are already a member This post is only available to members. To purchase a membership, go here If you are already a member login here

About Author: Mary L. Cooper has been a direct entry midwife since 1978, with 4000+ babies. Mary believes in all aspects of the birthing process, birthing women, and the full circle of birth (which at times includes death). At workshops, Mary shares this “sacred ground,” which includes: VBACs, twins, breeches, uterine death, birth anomalies, and healing births. She is a “caretaker” for elderly people, as all lives come to an end. Mary is thankful for the wisdom shared with her by women and babies she has helped. View all posts by View all posts by Mary L. Cooper

Let’s talk about the first stage of labor, especially for a first-time mom. I love helping women have their first babies; it’s such a special journey. A journey to bring a couple closer together and to show a woman how strong she is—physically, emotionally, and instinctively. I include in this group women who had prior babies in a hospital setting and do not understand the difference in having a baby at home—in the same environment where the baby is usually created. They are first-time moms, too, in having their babies at home.