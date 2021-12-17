Katie’s Story

About Author:

Aravah Salatino lives on a little farm in Ohio’s Amish country with her husband, growing their large boisterous family. She was born into midwifery through her own journey to gain back autonomy as a birthing woman and remains passionate about upholding the old paths of an ancient tradition in an ever-changing world. Ari is ever humbled and grateful to see her calling blossom onto a busy ministry serving many diverse women.