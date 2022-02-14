Photo by Aditya Romansa
Josie’s Triumphant Home VBAC
One afternoon on my way home from a prenatal visit, I received a message from a doula friend of mine. She had a close friend who had been planning an in-hospital VBAC after two cesareans, and her Ob/Gyn informed her at 36 weeks that they were no longer willing to do a VBAC (no reason given) and that she should schedule a cesarean with them immediately. My doula friend explained that the family had been trying for two weeks to find a midwife who would assist with a homebirth on such short notice and had no luck. At this point they were planning to birth at home unattended, though that was not their first choice. Would I talk to them? Of course I would.
