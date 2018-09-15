It’s Overdue … Midwives Need to Give Birth to Themselves!

by September 15, 2018
In this opinion piece, midwife Deb Puterbaugh argues that midwives need to stop giving their power to the doctors and take it back themselves.
About Author: Deb Puterbaugh

Deb Puterbaugh is a CPM licensed in California. She is also certified by DONA as a doula and ICEA as a childbirth educator. Deb retired from primary care midwifery in 1995. However, the death of her teacher, Jeannine Parvati, and the births of her eight grandchildren brought her out of retirement. She is now a primary care midwife working in her community. (femininechange.com) Deb organizes the birthkeepersummit.com and works for maternal child health care every day.

