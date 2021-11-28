Midwifery Today > Issue 140 > It Will Strengthen Him

Photo by Kelly Sikkema

It Will Strengthen Him

by | November 27, 2021
“Hello, this is Joy Marker.” The young voice spoke over the phone. “Yes, Ms. Marker, how can I help you? You’ve reached the afterhours nurse.” It was Sunday morning around 5:30 am.
This post is only available to members. To purchase an online membership, go here.
If you are already an online member login here.

About Author: Travis Marker

Travis Marker, JD, LLM, is a practicing lawyer and mediator in Ogden, Utah. In his practice he has advocated for and represented midwives. In his personal life, he and his wife have six children. He has supported his wife in natural birth. Their last two children were born at home. As well as practicing law and mediation, he enjoys writing. He has published personal essays, poems, and presented continuing education around the United States to lawyers related to literature and the law. One of his seminars addressed the evolution of the law, the birth process, and women’s rights.

View all posts by

Midwifery Today
  Skip to content