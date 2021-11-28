It Will Strengthen Him

About Author:

Travis Marker, JD, LLM, is a practicing lawyer and mediator in Ogden, Utah. In his practice he has advocated for and represented midwives. In his personal life, he and his wife have six children. He has supported his wife in natural birth. Their last two children were born at home. As well as practicing law and mediation, he enjoys writing. He has published personal essays, poems, and presented continuing education around the United States to lawyers related to literature and the law. One of his seminars addressed the evolution of the law, the birth process, and women’s rights.