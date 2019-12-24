Integrating Maternity Care in China

About Author:

Mengxue is a midwife, author, educator, course designer and facilitator, international speaker, founder and director of the MMSS China. She is also founder of China Midwifery Alliance, international midwifery platform and website (www.cnzcs.com), President of Qingdao Huikang nurse training school, co-chair of China Maternal and Child Health Care Action Coalition, and director of China Medical Council for Promotion of Modern Maternity Science and Technology Development.