Photo by Christian Joudrey
Integrating Maternity Care in China
The Modern Maternity Service System (MMSS) provides classroom training and face-to-face training in many hospitals across China. We have made many wonderful changes toward delivering respectful woman-, baby-, and family-centered care that supports the normal physiology of childbirth.
About Author: Irene Chain Kalinowski
Irene Chain Kalinowski is a midwife, homeopath, author, educator, course designer and facilitator, international speaker, associate director of integrated MMSS China, founder of My Body My Baby prenatal education, and the new AHENY homeopathy online for childbirth professionals. View all posts by Irene Chain Kalinowski and Mengxue
About Author: Mengxue
Mengxue is a midwife, author, educator, course designer and facilitator, international speaker, founder and director of the MMSS China. She is also founder of China Midwifery Alliance, international midwifery platform and website (www.cnzcs.com), President of Qingdao Huikang nurse training school, co-chair of China Maternal and Child Health Care Action Coalition, and director of China Medical Council for Promotion of Modern Maternity Science and Technology Development. View all posts by Irene Chain Kalinowski and Mengxue