Initiatives for Pregnant and Birthing Women in India during Covid-19 Pandemic



If you are already an online member This post is only available to members. To purchase an online membership, go here If you are already an online member login here

About Author: Manju Chhugani, RN, RM,MN, MBA, PhD, and PG Diploma (Human Rights), is Dean, School of Nursing Sciences and Allied Health, Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, India. Dr. Chhugani has 29 years of experience in teaching, service, and research. Her main area of expertise is maternal health. She is a recipient of ICM Marrie Gobran award for change agent, a board member of Ipas Development Foundation, and an executive member of WRAI. She is working to strengthen midwifery in India. View all posts by View all posts by Manju Chhugani

he world is witnessing a huge outbreak of deadly Covid-19, or novel coronavirus. Similarly, India is also struggling with fast-growing coronavirus. The first case of coronavirus in India was reported on January 30, 2020, in a student who was brought to Kerala from Wuhan University (China). Thereafter, it rose to three cases, confined to Kerala, and all were students who returned from Wuhan University. No significant increase in cases was seen in February.