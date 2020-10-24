Photo by Marcia Cripps
Increase Your Breast Milk Supply with This Dairy-free Milk Tonic
If you are a breastfeeding mother, an ample supply of nutritious breast milk is a top priority. I wouldn’t be surprised if you already have boxes of herbal lactation teas stockpiled in your kitchen pantry, queued for your ritual teatime. While boxed lactation teas are a great start, you can build up a higher quality supply with this delicious dairy-free milk tonic recipe.
About Author: Ameya Duprey
Ameya Duprey, BCTMB, NAMACB, is a board certified Ayurvedic practitioner, massage therapist, and Ayurvedic postpartum doula. Her recently published postnatal cookbook Mama’s Menu: Ayurvedic Recipes for Postpartum Healing, guides new mothers on a culinary journey to postnatal rejuvenation through healing vegetarian recipes. View all posts by Ameya Duprey