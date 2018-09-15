Painting | John Singleton Copley [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

In Memory of Ann Eliot, Colonial American Midwife

by September 15, 2018
Ann Eliot (born Hannah Mumford or Mountford) was a midwife in Roxbury, Massachusetts, just outside Boston, during the Colonial era in America. After she died on March 22, 1687, her family, friends, and neighbors commemorated her life by erecting a special monument for her. In a unanimous resolution, they voted to do so: “Mrs. Eliot, for the great service that she hath done this town, will be honored with a burial there.” (qtd. in Gregory 1857, 27). At the time of her death, she had attended more than 3000 births.
To access this post, you must purchase: Midwifery Today Website Membership - 12 months, Midwifery Today 1-year Subscription and Website Membership, Midwifery Today Website Membership Student Special - 12 months, Beginning Midwives Package with Website Membership, Student Midwives Package with Website Membership, Beginning Midwives Package with Website Membership – Canada, Beginning Midwives Package with Website Membership – All-other-countries, Beginning Midwives Package with Website Membership – U-s, Student Midwives Package with Website Membership – U-s, Student Midwives Package with Website Membership – Canada, Student Midwives Package with Website Membership – All-other-countries or Midwifery Today Website Membership - 6 months If you are already a member login here.

About Author: Jane Beal

Jane Beal, PhD, is a writer, educator and midwife. She has served in homebirth practices in the Chicago, Denver and San Francisco metro areas and in birth centers for at-risk, low-income families in the US, Uganda and the Philippines. She currently teaches at UC Davis.

To learn more about her work, visit sanctuarypoet.net and christianmidwife.org.

View all posts by