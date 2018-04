About Author:

Joni Nichols is Midwifery Today’s Country Contact for Mexico. She is a childbirth educator, doula, labor assistant, activist and partera who co-founded the pioneering water birth center, Nacer en Plenitud, in Guadalajara. When not working with pregnant families, attending their births, making presentations at conferences or participating on online forums about birth, she is reading something birth-related.

View all posts by Joni Nichols