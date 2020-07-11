Photo by Ana Tablas
Honoring Birth and Babies
My birth journey started during my childbearing years. My first child, a daughter, was a full-term stillbirth. Nothing could have prepared me for that experience. It was also my first up-close-and-personal experience with death. To say it changed me in many fundamental ways would be an understatement. I waited the suggested one year and got pregnant immediately.
About Author: Jo Anne Lindberg
Jo Anne Lindberg is a birth advocate, shiatsu practitioner, educator, entrepreneur, writer, and lover of life. She was once told that she had been a midwife in many past lives. Jo Ann wrote and self-published Honoring Birth, 5 Phases of the Childbearing Year. She believes that how we are treated during birth is indicative of how we are treated by society. View all posts by Jo Anne Lindberg