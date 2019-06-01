Photo by Dexter Chatuluka

Holding Space for Birthworkers

by June 1, 2019
Midwives, as well as their clients, become traumatized and need compassionate care. This article encourages us to take care of ourselves too.
This post is only available to members. To purchase a membership, go here.
If you are already a member login here.

About Author: Emily Render-Graham

Emily Render-Graham wears many hats: midwife, doula, wife, mother of four home-born children, educator, and changemaker. She runs Emily + Carey with her friend and midwifery partner, Carey Glenn. Emily’s last birth was the subject of These Are My Hours, a documentary film. (See Media Reviews.) Emily can be found online at emilyandcarey.com or thesearemyhours.com.

View all posts by