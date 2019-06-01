Holding Space for Birthworkers

About Author:

Emily Render-Graham wears many hats: midwife, doula, wife, mother of four home-born children, educator, and changemaker. She runs Emily + Carey with her friend and midwifery partner, Carey Glenn. Emily’s last birth was the subject of These Are My Hours, a documentary film. (See Media Reviews.) Emily can be found online at emilyandcarey.com or thesearemyhours.com.