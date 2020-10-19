Heart of a Lion, Warrior Woman Gives Birth

About Author:

Mary L. Cooper has been a direct entry midwife since 1978, with 4000+ babies. Mary believes in all aspects of the birthing process, birthing women, and the full circle of birth (which at times includes death). At workshops, Mary shares this “sacred ground,” which includes: VBACs, twins, breeches, uterine death, birth anomalies, and healing births. She is a “caretaker” for elderly people, as all lives come to an end. Mary is thankful for the wisdom shared with her by women and babies she has helped.