Freebirthing

Unassisted childbirth is a choice being made by some low-risk women. This article includes testimonials from some of them and suggests that we be less judgmental and try to understand what is motivating them.
Deb Fiore lives in North Carolina with her wife and adult children. She owns Carrboro Midwifery, a small homebirth practice. She is a staunch believer that "peace on earth begins with birth" and that women can and should give birth "on their terms," whatever that is for the individual woman and her family.