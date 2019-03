If you are already a member This post is only available to members. To purchase a membership, go here If you are already a member login here

About Author: Nicole Morales, LM, CPM, has a homebirth practice in San Diego. She is a Spinning Babies-approved trainer, a Birthing From Within member, a storyteller, and a mother of three. She is excited to be part of a growing birth community mixing midwifery, body work, and breech birth advocacy. View all posts by View all posts by Nicole Morales

Where does the first stage begin and where does it end? I walk into the house and this particular mother has a history of abuse. I will not be surprised if something during this birth arises from that experience … or doesn’t arise. We have decided as a birth team to arrive one at a time and ease our way into the space, keeping our distance as needed. We are tracking the birth and the effects of our presence. Privacy is a priority even more than usual.