Elaine Baca—lanebphotography.com

First Stage of Labor

by March 26, 2019
It may help us to know that an average labor burns over 7000 calories! It’s hard work, hence the name labor. The first stage of labor is divided into three parts: 1) latent, early, or prodromal; 2) active first stage; and 3) transition.
This post is only available to members. To purchase a membership, go here.
If you are already a member login here.

About Author: Marlene Waechter

Marlene Waechter, CPM , is a pioneer Catholic midwife who has served in southern Ohio since the 1970s. She is the mother of seven grown children, including five home-born—one of whom was born in water. She is also grandmother to 16 grandchildren, including four VBACs. Besides being a long-time contributor to Midwifery Today, Marlene co-authored the book The Joyful Mysteries of Childbirth, a practical and spiritual guide for Christian families.

View all posts by