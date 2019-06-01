Fatherhood Following the Experience of Child Sexual Abuse

With parenting in Sweden being more inclusive of fathers, this timely piece reports on a study of characteristics of fathers who had previously been sexually abused.
Charlotte C. Petersson holds a PhD in medical anthropology from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden. Her current research focuses on how gender violence impacts the sexual and reproductive health of men and women. She is affiliated with the Centre for Sexology and Sexuality Studies, Malmö University, Sweden. She can be contacted at chchpeterson@gmail.com.