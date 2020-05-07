Andean Mountains in southern Ecuador.
Photos provided by author
Ecuador’s New Life Birthing Centers at the Time of Covid-19
Times are challenging right now all over the world—especially in areas of low resources, where supplies are already stretched thin and cultural barriers exist.
New Life Birthing Centers is a US 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which plants and operates holistic birthing centers that offer free evidence-based care in low resource countries. We currently operate in the Andean area of Ecuador and are opening in the Dominican Republic.