Ra’Nee M. Richardson is a birth and bereavement doula. She teaches a birth workshop and currently lives in Germany. She received her certification through Stillbirthday University. When not serving the military community, Ra’Nee enjoys volunteering at her local Red Cross as an instructor, cooking, and doing arts and crafts. You can reach her at facebook.com/JourneysForLife or ranee.journeysforlife@gmail.com.

