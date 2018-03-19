A Doula’s Gift of Pleasure and Love

About Author:

Debra Pascali-Bonaro is the Founder and President of Pain to Power Online Childbirth Classes, chair of the International MotherBaby Childbirth Initiative, and advisor to Human Rights in Childbirth, Healthy Mother Birth Center India and International Childbirth Education Association (ICEA). She is an inspirational international speaker. Debra’s passion comes from her years as a Lamaze International childbirth educator, and birth and postpartum doula trainer with DONA International. She has worked with women and men, midwives, doulas and physicians in over 30 countries bringing respect, love and pleasure to birth and life!

Debra is the director of the award-winning documentary Orgasmic Birth: The Best-Kept Secret and co-author of Orgasmic Birth: Your Guide to a Safe, Satisfying and Pleasurable Birth and Nurturing Beginnings: MotherLove’s Guide to Postpartum Home Care for Doulas and Outreach Workers , which explore the intimate and sacred nature of birth.

