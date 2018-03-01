Doula Care for Refugee Families

In the summer of 2015, Europe experienced one of the largest refugee crises in modern times. My native Austria had not seen such a high influx of scared and traumatized people since Hungarians fled their homes in 1956. The country was utterly unprepared. When Angela Merkel asked refugees to come to Germany, 90,000 people remained in Austria, a country of 8.7 million. This represented a 1% increase in the population of people with no way to support themselves and who were forced to rely on state aid.

