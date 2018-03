Of Deliveries and Doulas in Turkey

About Author:

Hakan Çoker, MD, has worked in childbirth education and mother-friendly hospitals since 2007. In 2010 he founded Istanbul Birth Academy (Istanbul Doğum Akademisi) with birth psychologist Neşe Karabekir. In the academy he educates couples and professionals for a natural, respectful and humanistic birth. He has educated nearly 1500 couples and 350 professionals (obstetricians, midwives, nurses, academic teachers, doulas, psychologists, yoga trainers) in his courses. Dr. Çoker is an Ob/Gyn, Hypnobirthing licensed practitioner, Active Birth trainer, childbirth educator, doula mentor, and writer and editor of four books.

View all posts by Hakan Çoker and Sibel Esenalp