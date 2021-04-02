Photo by Hollie Santos

Dealing with Differences in Autism



If you are already an online member This post is only available to members. To purchase an online membership, go here If you are already an online member login here

About Author: Joanna Grace is a Sensory Engagement and Inclusion Specialist and founder of The Sensory Projects. Her Twitter: @Jo3Grace. Her son recently became the UK’s youngest author when Routledge published his book, My Mummy Is Autistic, with a foreword by Chris Packham. Joanna’s own book, The Subtle Spectrum , also by Routledge, is due for publication this year. View all posts by View all posts by Joanna Grace

I am autistic. In previous articles I have written about how masking my autism made it difficult for my midwives to give me the care I needed and about the adjustments my local midwife team made for me when we finally realised how significant my being autistic was to my access to health care. In this article I talk about my experiences after birth.