Covid-19 in Nigeria

Photos provided by author
The novel coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, is a new life-threatening disease. Covid-19 is a worldwide health hazard that is now spreading throughout the world.
About Author: Chinenye MaryRose Nneoma Okonkwo
Chinenye MaryRose Nneoma Okonkwo is a mother of three adults. She is married, self-employed since 2002, and lives in Anambra State, Nigeria, West Africa. She is a registered nurse, registered midwife, and registered nurse anesthetist. She is also the Nigeria country contact for Midwifery Today. www.chinenyeokonkwo.com. www.nneomamaternity.org View all posts by Chinenye MaryRose Nneoma Okonkwo