Covid-19 in Nigeria

About Author:

Chinenye MaryRose Nneoma Okonkwo is a mother of three adults. She is married, self-employed since 2002, and lives in Anambra State, Nigeria, West Africa. She is a registered nurse, registered midwife, and registered nurse anesthetist. She is also the Nigeria country contact for Midwifery Today. www.chinenyeokonkwo.com. www.nneomamaternity.org