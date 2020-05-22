Midwifery Today > COVID-19, Issue 134 > Covid-19 in Iran

Photos provided by author

Covid-19 in Iran

by | May 22, 2020
Iran is an ancient country in the Middle East, with 7000 years of history and a population of more than 83 million. Every year around 1,300,000 children are born in Iran, and there are more than 55,000 midwives currently available.
This post is only available to members. To purchase an online membership, go here.
If you are already an online member login here.

About Author: Narjes Shiraghaei Kootenaei

Narjes Shiraghaei Kootenaei is an Iranian midwife and author of the book, Is It Safe in Pregnancy? (2011). She is currently working as a midwife and consultant in Iran and is determined to continue helping Iranian women by raising awareness about pregnancy and health-related issues. Narjes is a Midwifery Today Country Contact for Iran.

View all posts by

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!