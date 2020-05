Covid-19 in Iran

About Author:

Narjes Shiraghaei Kootenaei is an Iranian midwife and author of the book, Is It Safe in Pregnancy? (2011). She is currently working as a midwife and consultant in Iran and is determined to continue helping Iranian women by raising awareness about pregnancy and health-related issues. Narjes is a Midwifery Today Country Contact for Iran.

