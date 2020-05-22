Covid-19 in Iran

Photos provided by author
Iran is an ancient country in the Middle East, with 7000 years of history and a population of more than 83 million. Every year around 1,300,000 children are born in Iran, and there are more than 55,000 midwives currently available.
About Author: Narjes Shiraghaei Kootenaei
Narjes Shiraghaei Kootenaei is an Iranian midwife and author of the book, Is It Safe in Pregnancy? (2011). She is currently working as a midwife and consultant in Iran and is determined to continue helping Iranian women by raising awareness about pregnancy and health-related issues.