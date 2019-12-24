Country Contacts – Issue 132

About Author:

Zhang hongyu was born in the Shandong province of China in 1964. She is a registered midwife and vice professor of the nursing department of Hainan medical college. She has an MD in nursing and is a first-year doctoral student in Nanfang medical university in Canton, China. She is doing research on evidence-based nursing in obstetrics and gynecology nursing, focusing in normal delivery care. She can be reached via e-mail at hong1029@sohu.com, or at her Web site (in Chinese) at www.cnzcs.com. She also welcomes visitors.