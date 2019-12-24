Considerations for a Prenatal Detection Tool for Vulnerable Pregnant Women

About Author:

Valérie Vanceulebroeck works as a lecturer in the nursing department at AP University College in Antwerp and is part of the “EMBRACE” research team. For several years, the team has been working on developing a detection tool for vulnerable pregnant women. They were invested in connecting different “islands of good practice” in the city of Antwerp, as only by working together in a network could the needs of vulnerable pregnant women be met. It was an inspiring journey that resulted in a Dutch communication tool and a flowchart to manage the care path of vulnerable pregnant women. See more at ap.be/project/neonatale-zorg.