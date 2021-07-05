Coming Full Circle: My Return to Midwifery

Lois Wilson has been serving women and families as a midwife, teacher, activist, and advocate since 1986. She believes that birth is a sacred and natural event and that all birthing families deserve the best support. She also believes that we should choose our teachers and mentors wisely because we will become like them. Lois is the founder and director of True Heart Birthing, a doula training program that is set apart by our deep faith in natural birthing and our belief that a hands-on, mentoring approach to learning the art, heart, and skills essential to your doula practice is far superior to institutional and online learning. She is committed to keeping the true heart of birthing alive and thriving, and passing it on to the next generation.View all posts by Lois Wilson
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.