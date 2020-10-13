Photo by Isabel Retamales

Case Study of Loss of Prenatal Care during Covid-19 Lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal



About Author: Joy Hearn is an American RN and CPM living with her family in the Kathmandu Valley of Nepal. She does not practice formally right now, but is currently enrolled in Mercy In Action College of Midwifery’s International Midwifery and Maternal/ Child Health post-graduate diploma program. View all posts by View all posts by Joy Hearn

Sarita (name changed) is a sweet 29-year-old first-time mother in Kathmandu, Nepal, loved by her husband and family, generally healthy, and of a happy disposition. We first met at church when she was five months pregnant although because it was winter and she was wrapped completely in a wool shawl, I didn’t notice. Somehow my being a nurse and midwife came up in our conversation, and she disclosed that she was expecting. When I asked her how she’d been feeling, she said she’d been very tired lately, had headaches, and wasn’t feeling very well.