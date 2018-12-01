Can I Have a Natural Placental Birth after Induction?

About Author:

Sara Wickham, PhD, is a midwife, researcher, teacher and author who studied midwifery in the UK and practiced in home, birth centre and hospital settings in the UK and USA before extending her career into midwifery education, research and consultancy. Sara has also lived and worked in New Zealand and she travels extensively to speak about midwifery and birth-related issues. The author of more than 200 articles, eight books and several information booklets and leaflets for women, Sara is passionate about midwifery knowledge and enjoys engaging with all manner of ways of knowing, from statistics to intuition. She wrote her PhD thesis on midwives’ knowledge in relation to “post-term” pregnancy. Sara is currently based in Wiltshire, UK, where she has recently returned to freelance speaking, writing and consultancy work.

Sara’s books include:

Many of Sara’s articles—and her blog—can be found at www.sarawickham.com