Breaking Atmosphere

About Author: Jennifer Haas homeschools, cares for 25 animals and a garden, and helps families breastfeed. She writes in the mountains of California in the dark of night when her four children sleep and her husband is at the fire station. Her poems have been published in Squat and Chantarelle’s Notebook . View all posts by View all posts by Jennifer Haas

Editor's note: This article first appeared in Midwifery Today, Issue 129, Spring 2019. Subscribe to Midwifery Today Magazine She sat a few feet away Tucked into the corner entrance Of our dark cave He was across the room Building blue, orange, green hexagons With your sister You were high and early But your whisper was clear "I must come, now." You rocketed through me No one could catch you Time evaporated He asked, "Was that everything?" (Referring to you and your placenta) She replied, "I think so." I can still point to the place You first touched earth In the cave that will always be ours