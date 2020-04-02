Birthing at the Fork in the Road: When Transports Hurt
Solo midwives will relate to this true story about a transport that disappointed both mother and midwife. She touches on burnout, expectations, and the need for a community of midwives to support each other.
About Author: Sandra K. Stine Tallbear
Sandra K. Stine Tallbear is a 1993 graduate of the UCSF Midwifery program. She has supported families at home and in birth centers since 2004 and has helped to keep birth normal in the hospital since 2002. Sandra is a NARM preceptor, mother, grandmother, and wife. View all posts by Sandra K. Stine Tallbear