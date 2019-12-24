Birth in France: The Maisons de Naissance Experimental Project and the Horizon of Homebirth

About Author:

Cynthia Ingar is a Peruvian anthropologist (PhD), doula, women’s health educator, and mother of Maël. She is committed to work with women, through research and work on reproductive health, including accompanying women in the rite of passage of birth. She has applied her research work in different Andean contexts and in the city of Lima through her work in reproductive health programs and doula education programs. She is founder of Hampi Warmi, a Peruvian-based nonprofit aimed to bring Woman Medicine back to girls and women in the Andes and worldwide. KillaWarmi, its main project, is a reproductive health intercultural initiative to empower Andean women and revitalize Andean midwifery and feminine wisdom. Ingar also teaches international women’s workshops and retreats in South and North America, including the Wilka Warmi (Sacred Woman) Retreat in the Sacred Valley in Cusco, Peru, once a year.

Cynthia has focused on supporting traditional midwives in her country as well as preserving holistic cultural approaches to women’s birth and dignity internationally. She is Midwifery Today’s Country Contact for Peru.