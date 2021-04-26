Midwifery Today > Issue 138 > Becoming a Trauma-sensitive Birthkeeper

Photo by Naomi August

Becoming a Trauma-sensitive Birthkeeper

by | April 26, 2021
Working with women in a very difficult period as a doula and counsellor, I see it as integral to not neglect the unresolved effects of the past on the needs, behaviour, and emotions of my clients. While some of my clients are open, have a positive view of the future, and are filled with joy, others are tied to their old traumatic experiences and belief systems.
This post is only available to members. To purchase an online membership, go here.
If you are already an online member login here.

About Author: Zuzana Laubmann

Zuzana Laubmann MA, MA, CD (DiD), is a counsellor and certified doula working with pregnant, birthing, and trauma survivors. She uses somatic experiencing techniques and trauma-sensitive yoga to address symptoms of trauma-related health problems. Zuzana is a certified trainer in When Survivors Give Birth.

View all posts by

Midwifery Today
  Skip to content