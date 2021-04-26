Photo by Naomi August
Becoming a Trauma-sensitive Birthkeeper
Working with women in a very difficult period as a doula and counsellor, I see it as integral to not neglect the unresolved effects of the past on the needs, behaviour, and emotions of my clients. While some of my clients are open, have a positive view of the future, and are filled with joy, others are tied to their old traumatic experiences and belief systems.
About Author: Zuzana Laubmann
Zuzana Laubmann MA, MA, CD (DiD), is a counsellor and certified doula working with pregnant, birthing, and trauma survivors. She uses somatic experiencing techniques and trauma-sensitive yoga to address symptoms of trauma-related health problems. Zuzana is a certified trainer in When Survivors Give Birth. View all posts by Zuzana Laubmann