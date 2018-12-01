Babies Put Their Foot Down

About Author:

Marlene Waechter, CPM , is a pioneer Catholic midwife who has served in southern Ohio since the 1970s. She is the mother of seven grown children, including five home-born—one of whom was born in water. She is also grandmother to 16 grandchildren, including four VBACs. Besides being a long-time contributor to Midwifery Today , Marlene co-authored the book The Joyful Mysteries of Childbirth , a practical and spiritual guide for Christian families.