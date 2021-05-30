Midwifery Today > anti-D, Issue 138 > Anti-D: Reflecting on a Journey

Photo by Gabriel Tovar

Anti-D: Reflecting on a Journey

by | May 29, 2021
Some 25 years ago, two pregnant women asked me the same question within weeks of each other. This is perhaps not that remarkable a statement from a midwife. We do, after all, answer questions and offer information for a living.
This post is only available to members. To purchase an online membership, go here.
If you are already an online member login here.

About Author: Sara Wickham

Sara Wickham is a midwife, speaker, bestselling author, and researcher who works independently. She runs online courses for midwives and birth folk, including the popular annual update on birth-related research and thinking, “Gathering in the Knowledge.” Sara is the author/editor of 15 books and 2021 sees the publication of her latest title, Anti-D Explained. She blogs and offers a free monthly newsletter for midwives and birth folk at www.sarawickham.com and she (and sometimes her naughty black cat) are active on Instagram at @drsarawickham.

View all posts by

Midwifery Today
  Skip to content