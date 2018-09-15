Amazing Birth

About Author:

Mary L. Cooper has been a direct entry midwife since 1978, with 3000+ babies. Mary believes in all aspects of the birthing process, birthing women and the full circle of birth (which at times includes death). At workshops, Mary shares this “Sacred Ground” which includes: VBACs, Twins, Breeches, Uterine Death, Birth Anomalies and Healing Births. Mary shares what God, birthing women, babies and life have shared with her. She has been and is now a “caretaker” for the elderly as their lives come to an end. Mary is thankful for all the wisdom shared with her by the women and babies she has helped.