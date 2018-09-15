Monet Moutrie—monetnicole.com

Amazing Birth

by September 15, 2018
A humorous, sad, and interesting story about a variety of births.
To access this post, you must purchase: Midwifery Today Website Membership - 12 months, Midwifery Today 1-year Subscription and Website Membership, Midwifery Today Website Membership Student Special - 12 months, Beginning Midwives Package with Website Membership, Student Midwives Package with Website Membership, Beginning Midwives Package with Website Membership – Canada, Beginning Midwives Package with Website Membership – All-other-countries, Beginning Midwives Package with Website Membership – U-s, Student Midwives Package with Website Membership – U-s, Student Midwives Package with Website Membership – Canada, Student Midwives Package with Website Membership – All-other-countries or Midwifery Today Website Membership - 6 months If you are already a member login here.

About Author: Mary L. Cooper

Mary L. Cooper has been a direct entry midwife since 1978, with 3000+ babies. Mary believes in all aspects of the birthing process, birthing women and the full circle of birth (which at times includes death). At workshops, Mary shares this “Sacred Ground” which includes: VBACs, Twins, Breeches, Uterine Death, Birth Anomalies and Healing Births. Mary shares what God, birthing women, babies and life have shared with her. She has been and is now a “caretaker” for the elderly as their lives come to an end. Mary is thankful for all the wisdom shared with her by the women and babies she has helped.

View all posts by