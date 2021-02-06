A Unique Midwifery Pathway

Lisa Goldstein had all three of her sons at home. She and her husband Gavriel moved to the mountains of North Carolina in 1973 to homestead and do homebirths. She became the only legal lay midwife in North Carolina in 1983. At 47, Lisa went to nursing school and then CNM school. Although recently retired, Gavriel and Lisa are still creating herbal and homeopathic remedies, travelling to lectures, and writing a book.View all posts by Lisa Goldstein
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.