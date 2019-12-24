A Simple Birth

About Author:

Charis Cooper is a student midwife, born and raised south of Boston, Massachusetts. She now lives in Grand Rapids, Michigan, as a proud New Englander/Michigander mix. She began as a student with Simply Born in Grand Rapids after the dream of midwifery was planted in her heart, kept growing, and remained quite unshakable. She lives with her husband and two little girls, both born in the sweetness of their home.