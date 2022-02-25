A Revelation in Birth—Home VBAC

Get a membership!
Read articles like this:
Subscribe to E-News:
sponsored
Subscribe to our Conference mailing list
Sign up for our other lists.
Sign up to receive notification of new articles
Leslie Warren lives in Macomb County, Michigan. She is married to a wonderful man, Todd, and has two beautiful children, Mason (four years old) and Avery (five months). She is a stay-at-home mom, living her passion of parenting. She would love to hear from anyone with questions or comments about her story.View all posts by Leslie Warren
sponsored
Sign up for our other lists.