Midwifery Today > Issue 137 > A Provider Who Cannot Provide

Photo by Sasha Freemind

A Provider Who Cannot Provide

by | February 5, 2021
I see myself in her. But I’ve been taught that that’s bad as a professional. I'm her prospective midwife—not her friend. I reinstate my professional role and gut my personal self out.
This post is only available to members. To purchase an online membership, go here.
If you are already an online member login here.

About Author: Judy Fisher

Judy Fisher is a CNM, homebirth midwife, and mother to three homeborn children. Judy’s journey to midwifery began when she birthed her daughter powerfully and instinctively, into her own waiting, loving arms, unattended, at home.

View all posts by

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
  Skip to content