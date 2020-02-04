Photos provided by author

A Mother and Daughter, Serving Mothers and Babies The Story of a Mother-Daughter Team of Placenta Encapsulators



About Author: Laurel Carpenter, BA, lives vibrantly alongside her husband and children. She’s a Colorado nurse with a BA in reproductive anthropology, who can’t wait to be a midwife. Her writing has appeared in HipMama magazine and SQUAT Birth Journal , among others. View all posts by View all posts by Laurel Carpenter

Not many mothers and daughters have the privilege of sharing a work life in addition to a family life. When they do, it’s not usually in such a unique professional niche as placenta encapsulation. For the past five years, my mom, Ruth Ripple, and I have worked together as a mother-daughter team, providing placenta encapsulation services in western Colorado. It’s a deeply beautiful feeling, using our mother-daughter relationship to support other women’s journeys into motherhood.