A Family Reborn

About Author:

Judy Ribner, CNM, was born to an unmedicated mother and is a fourth-generation breastfeeding mother. She homebirthed three children, two of whom were born into her own waiting, loving arms. She graduated from SUNY Downstate’s midwifery program with highest honors, while completing two pregnancies during midwifery school. She has a private practice in NYC where she cares for healthy women with love.