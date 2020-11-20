A Family Reborn

Photo by Jason McCann
I was turning heads.
Here I am in the center of the ultra-orthodox, Satmar Hasidic Jewish community in Williamsburg, New York, jumping out of a bright red jeep with a brown leather birth stool peeking out of my canvas sack. Next to me, Kristen is carrying a bulging briefcase on her back. We walk with purpose, the two of us.
