A Day in the Life

About Author:

Sarah Seymour has been a midwife since 1999, qualified in the UK, and now lives and works in a small Jerusalem hospital in Israel. She is mother to six children ranging from 21 to 6 years of age, and has shared her life with husband Gerald since 1997. Sarah believes in holistic midwifery and brings private prenatal care to the women of Jerusalem, who otherwise would not have access to midwifery-led prenatal care. Sarah hopes to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming a homebirth midwife in the near future.