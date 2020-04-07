Photo by Julia Joppien

The Great Sacred Sisterhood

I built a fire from my more than half-century of professional certificates, handouts, conference lectures, pictures, articles, manuscripts, and journals, and made my prayers.

I saw how quickly our life work dissolves.

I saw that the Creator makes something else of it. Something not of our making.

I prayed that what I release be alive in me and not in the papers.

I breathed a tear for the wrongs and errors I visited upon the people along my path.

I breathed love for the world.

Alone, I climbed the high mountain waving my cedar bough palm leaves.

I sang the Cherokee Morning Blessing Song loud enough to echo through the waters and the rocks.

I remembered my ancestors.

I remembered you.

All around the world I remembered you.

Echoed howls, I remembered you.

And I howled back.

That echo will be my heart beat until I see you again.

Blessed Be. Bravely Be. Bright Be.

Sister MorningStar and the Wild Garlic Council

