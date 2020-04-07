The Great Sacred Sisterhood
I built a fire from my more than half-century of professional certificates, handouts, conference lectures, pictures, articles, manuscripts, and journals, and made my prayers.
I saw how quickly our life work dissolves.
I saw that the Creator makes something else of it. Something not of our making.
I prayed that what I release be alive in me and not in the papers.
I breathed a tear for the wrongs and errors I visited upon the people along my path.
I breathed love for the world.
Alone, I climbed the high mountain waving my cedar bough palm leaves.
I sang the Cherokee Morning Blessing Song loud enough to echo through the waters and the rocks.
I remembered my ancestors.
I remembered you.
All around the world I remembered you.
Echoed howls, I remembered you.
And I howled back.
That echo will be my heart beat until I see you again.
Blessed Be. Bravely Be. Bright Be.
Sister MorningStar and the Wild Garlic Council