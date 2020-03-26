Photo by Harli Marten

Cherished Global Epicenter of Calm, Capable, and Soul-steady

You are torch bearers of all things sacred during this time of a daily search for truth, connection, freedom, hope, direction. I know you are doing your best to meet the needs of your loved ones, your at-distance families, your clients, while helping the stranger in her need. We have inspired one another in new and creative ways to keep the flow of life from drying up or being cut off. We are doing our best to keep our instinctual wisdom alive while trusting something unknown and unseen. I feel a turnaround coming. I pray every night and day for it. May we begin to hear the news of those who are well and getting well. Like the trees who warn their sister miles away of a predatory parasite or imminent harm, the human ecosystem is at work. Soon she will begin the knowing of what to do and how to keep herself well. This is her innate intelligence, which cannot be killed off. The collective and the individual and then passing on of wisdom on the cellular level is at work. Maybe in subtle ways that science herself has not yet discovered. Working for the most to be well. This intelligence is at work and I can feel her. We are birthing something as surely as is spring. Keep your focus positive, as you do all you can do each day for yourself and others. Tell positive stories. Read positive stories. We will rise to gather and howl together and never, never, ever take for granted again the gathering of like-minded souls.

Maybe this will help our distanced maybe sheltering in place journey:

Repeating: Use a clean towel after washing your hands clean with soap and water and between the fingers.

Dental offices may be closed. Brush with wooden or bamboo, disposable, earth-friendly toothbrush and remember to floss. If you have a tooth guard, rinse or wash it each morning with indicated solution or light vinegar water. If you live in the woods and know how to identify the spice bush, it is an American Indian favorite to chew on. The little twig fibers are flavorful and part like the bristles of a toothbrush. Known to us as Indian toothbrush.

Get an old-fashioned jump rope or other ideas and keep the heart beating like a drum for 20 minutes a day.

Sing out to your neighbors across the big waters. Make up the songs. Expand your lungs, and in fresh air if that is option.

Create a healing altar for the world. Keep a candle glowing on it. Some are using salt lamps for their night light.

Rather than or in addition to giving money to research or a large fundraising campaign, consider gifting some of your abundance to help someone you know who is out of work or is an elder or has small children.

Talk to your elders. Check on them but gather their wisdom. Now is the time. Don’t let this miracle slip away.

Carry EO of sage in your car and breathe deeply before entering store for supplies. Upon return, remove gloves and discard or clean hands with sanitizer and breathe the sage again.

Eat and drink sour and cultured foods: dill pickle juice, sour kraut, kefir, etc.

Do not become accustomed to the distance. Vision us gathering again.

I am attaching here a tiny gift of my heart for those who may need to heal at home.

Great Mother, continue to protect and keep the miracles coming,

Howling under the same night sky,

Your lone She-Wolf Sister

Sister MorningStar and the Wild Garlic Council

